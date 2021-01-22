Xi Focus: Xi’s discourses on building China’s strength in cyberspace published

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — A compilation of the discourses of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on building China’s strength in cyberspace has been published.

The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, is available nationwide.

Xi’s discourses, along with a series of new ideas and viewpoints he has put forward on the subject of building China’s strength in cyberspace, constitute a fundamental guideline for the development of China’s cyber and information undertakings in the new era.

The book contains excerpts from reports, speeches, instructions and letters Xi made or wrote between March 4, 2013 and Nov. 23, 2020. Some of its contents have been made public for the first time. Enditem