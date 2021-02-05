Xi gives Miao embroidery thumbs up while visiting SW China village

GUIYANG, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has given the thumbs up to using Miao embroidery to pass down ethnic, traditional culture, aid in the battle against poverty and promote rural vitalization.

Xi was visiting a workshop at Huawu Village, Xinren Miao Township of Qianxi County in Bijie on Wednesday afternoon during an inspection tour of southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

The exquisite handmade Miao embroidery garments and ornaments caught his attention, and Xi learned about the crafting process in detail from local villagers.

“What’s traditional is also fashionable,” Xi said, urging the promotion of Miao embroidery for the greater contribution to the rural vitalization. Enditem