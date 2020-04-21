Xi hails role of e-commerce in poverty alleviation, rural vitalization

XI’AN, April 21 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Monday e-commerce is an emerging business with great potential, which can promote sales of agricultural products, help rural residents shake off poverty and facilitate rural vitalization.

Xi made the remarks during his inspection tour in the village of Jinmi in Zhashui County, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Located in the Qinling Mountains, the village has shaken off poverty in recent years by developing the black fungus industry.

At the village’s training center, Xi chatted amiably with villagers who were preparing for livestreaming marketing of their agricultural products. Enditem