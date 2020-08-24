Xi inspects east China’s Anhui province

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected east China’s Anhui province.

While visiting Funan County in the city of Fuyang, Xi went to a floodgate, a luggage and bag company and a “zhuangtai,” a residential structure on raised ground with higher elevation that functions as a safe haven from river floods.

Xi checked the water situation of the Huaihe River and learned about local measures for flood control, disaster relief and post-flood production recovery. He also visited and consoled those affected by floods.