XI’AN, April 20 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Xi went to Niubeiliang National Nature Reserve in the county of Zhashui, Shangluo City, to inspect ecological preservation of the Qinling Mountains.

He then went to the village of Jinmi in Xiaoling Township to learn about poverty alleviation efforts.