Xi inspects wetland conservation, urban management in Hangzhou

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected wetland conservation and technology-based urban management in the city of Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

During the inspection, Xi visited the Xixi National Wetland Park and the City Brain, a smart city platform aiming to improve urban management.

Hangzhou’s City Brain project was launched in 2016 to help the city make plans in areas including public security, transport and healthcare with the use of big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, among other cutting-edge technologies.

With a total area of 11.5 square kilometers, the Xixi National Wetland Park is the first national wetland park in the country.