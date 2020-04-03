Xi inspects work resumption in Zhejiang

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Sunday inspected the resumption of work and production in east China’s Zhejiang Province.

Xi visited the Chuanshan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, one of the world’s top container ports, which handled about 1.12 billion tonnes of cargo in 2019.

Xi also went to an industrial park in Ningbo, which produces high-end auto parts and molds.

Zhejiang is one of China’s major foreign trade provinces. Businesses are fast resuming operations.