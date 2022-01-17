Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, has urged countries to abandon their “Cold War mentality.”

Xi Jinping, China’s president, has urged countries to abandon the “Cold War mentality.”

China’s president announces 1 billion additional vaccine doses for Africa, as well as 150 million additional doses for Southeast Asian countries.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged countries to abandon a “Cold War mentality” in favor of peaceful coexistence and win-win solutions.

“Acts of containment, suppression, or confrontation that result from them do all harm, not the least good, to world peace and security,” Xi said at the World Economic Forum’s annual Davos Agenda.

Confrontation, he claimed, “only invites catastrophic consequences.”

Protectionism and unilateralism protect no one; in the end, they harm both the interests of others and one’s own.”

“There are differences and disagreements between countries.”

“However, a zero-sum approach that seeks to increase one’s own gain at the expense of others will not help,” Xi said.

He suggested that the “right way forward for humanity” is “peaceful development and win-win cooperation.”

Africa will receive 1 billion vaccine doses from China.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s president stated that countries must strengthen international cooperation and collaborate actively on drug research and development.

“China is a country that keeps its word.

“China has already sent over two billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations,” he said, adding that another 1 billion doses would be sent to African countries, with 600 million doses being donated.

He also stated that China will donate 150 million doses to ASEAN member states.

Concerning the pandemic’s economic consequences, Xi said developed countries should “adopt responsible economic policies, manage policy spillovers, and avoid severe consequences for developing countries.”

“International economic and financial institutions should play a constructive role in bringing global consensus together, improving policy synergy, and preventing systemic risks,” he added.

For the first time in 30 years, Xi claimed, the global Human Development Index had dropped.

“The world’s poor population has risen by over 100 million people.

Almost 800 million people are hungry.

Food security, education, employment, medicine, health, and other areas that affect people’s livelihoods are all experiencing increasing difficulties.

As a result of the pandemic, some developing countries have returned to poverty and instability.

Many people in developed countries are also struggling,” he said.