Xi, Malaysian PM talk over phone on novel coronavirus epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday, with both sides expressing confidence in China’s victory in fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Noting that the Chinese side has taken strong measures in response to the epidemic, Xi pointed out that China not only takes the responsibility for the health of its people, but also contributes to the cause of global public health, which has been fully recognized by the World Health Organization and other countries in the world.

For his part, Mahathir said that the Malaysian side appreciates China’s great efforts and positive progress in the fight against the epidemic, and considers such actions as China’s contribution to safeguarding world public security as a responsible major country.