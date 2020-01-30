Xi: Rely on people to win battle against epidemic

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — China must rely on the people to win the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic, President Xi Jinping said Monday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction to Party organizations, members and officials, asking them to unite the people in resolutely implementing the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi stressed keeping in mind the people’s interests are the highest priority in the current arduous battle of prevention and control against the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.