Xi replies to letter from young medics fighting COVID-19 in Hubei

President Xi Jinping has encouraged young medics who are fighting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the front line to make their contributions in places where the Party and the people need them most.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Sunday when answering a letter from 34 young Party members of the medical team sent by Peking University to assist the anti-epidemic battle in the outbreak epicenter Hubei Province.

In the letter, Xi extended his regards to the young medics and all youth fighting the epidemic in various fields.

Commending their fearless contribution to the containment of the virus, Xi said they had demonstrated with their deeds that the Chinese youth of the new era could be entrusted with great missions.

A nation will be full of hope and a country will have a brilliant future when its younger generations have ideals, ability, and a strong sense of responsibility, said Xi.

He called on the young medics to continue their work in saving more patients and motivate their fellow youth to shoulder greater responsibilities.

More than 12,000 of the over 42,000 medical workers sent to aid Hubei in fighting the epidemic were born in the 1990s, so were the 34 medics who wrote the letter to Xi.

In their letter, the medics reported their work on the front line, and expressed determination to continue to fully play their roles as Party members in winning the battle.