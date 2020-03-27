Xi says appreciative of WHO chief’s efforts for global COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said he appreciates World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ efforts to advance the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a reply letter to Ghebreyesus, Xi said China will continue to provide support for the international community in combating the coronavirus disease.

Under Ghebreyesus’ leadership, the WHO has been actively advancing global cooperation against the contagious illness and gained wide recognition from the international community, Xi noted.

China, he added, will continue to firmly support Ghebreyesus and the WHO playing an active and leading role in the global fight.

China has always supported the global COVID-19 containment efforts with concrete actions, and has offered assistance to international organizations, including the WHO, as well as more than 80 countries, Xi said.

He added that China will continue to provide as much assistance as its capacity allows for the international struggle against the pandemic.