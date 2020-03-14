Xi says China firmly supports EU’s battle against COVID-19

File photo shows European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (L) and European Council President Charles Michel attend a press conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Recalling that not long ago the EU and its members conveyed their sympathies and support in various forms to Beijing over China’s epidemic prevention and control efforts, Xi stressed that unity is strength and that China is ready to provide assistance and help the EU overcome the outbreak at an early date.

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China firmly supports the European Union (EU) in its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

In messages sent to European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xi extended sincere sympathies to the EU and the people in all its member countries over the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease.

File photo shows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) reacting at a press conference on EU’s response to COVID-19 at the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chairman of Italian Red Cross Francesco Rocca (6th R, back) poses for photos with members of Chinese aid team at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Upholding the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the EU within bilateral and international frameworks to jointly safeguard global and regional public health security and protect the lives and health of all people around the world, Xi said.

A tourist wearing a mask is seen on the Place du Trocadero in Paris, France, March 12, 2020. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

The Chinese leader reiterated that he attaches great importance to the development of China-EU relations and is willing to work with the European side to deepen the four major partnerships and the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU, so as to make positive contributions to world peace, stability and prosperity.

The four major partnerships between China and the EU refer to their partnership for peace, growth, reform and civilization. ■