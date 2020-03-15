Xi says China firmly supports Italy’s efforts against COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella hold talks in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

The Chinese president said that mankind is a community with a shared future and that only through unity and coordination can humanity tackle various global risks and challenges.

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said the Chinese government and its people firmly support Italy’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a message of sympathy sent recently to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Xi said that at this difficult time, China is willing to cooperate with Italy and offer assistance.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed sincere sympathies to the Italian government and people on the recent COVID-19 epidemic in Italy.

Chinese medical supplies on COVID-19 for Europe are unloaded at the airport of Liege in Belgium, on March 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Xi stressed that mutual support and win-win cooperation have always been the main theme of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership.

As long as the two countries and the broader international community make joint efforts, they will certainly overcome the current difficulties and prevail over the epidemic at an early date, so as to protect the well-being of people in both countries and across the world, Xi added.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy, Xi said he believes that in the joint fight against the epidemic, the traditional friendship between China and Italy will grow stronger and their cooperation broader. ■