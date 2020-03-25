Xi says China firmly supports Poland’s fight against COVID-19

File photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) holding talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2015. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

China upholds the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, and is willing to enhance cooperation with all other countries in fighting the epidemic and safeguarding global public health security, Xi said.

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday night that China firmly supports the Polish government and people in combating the COVID-19 epidemic.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

After the coronavirus disease broke out in China, Xi said, the Polish government and society extended sympathies and support to the Chinese side, which the Chinese people will cherish in their hearts.

Latvian participants attend a video conference with Chinese health officials, experts and their counterparts from Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries in Riga, Latvia, March 13, 2020. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

A friend in need is a friend indeed, he stressed, adding that besides its support for Poland, China has also held a video conference of health experts with 17 Central and Eastern European countries (CEECs), including Poland, to share information and relevant measures on epidemic prevention and control in a timely fashion.

Stressing that the power and confidence in winning the battle against the epidemic come from the Chinese people, Xi said the 1.4 billion Chinese people have put up a tenacious fight with great solidarity and steadfast resolve.

He added he is deeply moved by the noble spirit of the numerous medical workers in China who risked their own lives to save others.

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows vehicles back to Wuhan wait to pass through a highway toll station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The people are the real heroes, Xi pointed out, adding that as long as relying fully on the people, China will certainly overcome all difficulties and obstacles and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Noting that Poland is a key cooperation partner of China in the European Union (EU) and among CEECs, Xi said China is willing to work with Poland to strengthen high-level exchanges and cement mutual understanding and strategic mutual trust, so as to continuously push forward China-Poland ties and make important contributions to promoting China-CEEC cooperation and China-EU relations.

For his part, Duda said that the timely, decisive and rigorous measures taken by China have effectively contained the spread of COVID-19, and that he admires the Chinese people and those Chinese medical workers who joined the fight against the epidemic.

A man wearing a mask and medical gloves waits for a bus at a station in Warsaw, Poland, March 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Nan)

China’s relevant experience is worth learning for Poland, he said, adding that his country is now faced with the severe challenge of the disease and in urgent need of medical and protective supplies.

Poland thanks China for providing timely and valuable support, which embodies the deep friendship between the two countries, said the president.

Noting that China has a solid economic foundation, Duda said he is fully confident that China will overcome the epidemic and achieve better development.

Poland is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and work together to promote CEEC-China cooperation, he said, adding that he cherishes his friendship with Xi and looks forward to visiting China as soon as possible after the epidemic. ■