Xi says China ready to continue helping Venezuela fight COVID-19

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China stands ready to boost cooperation with Venezuela in COVID-19 prevention and control and continue to help the Latin American country combat the coronavirus disease.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended sincere sympathies and firm support to the Venezuelan government and people.

Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, Xi said, China has always been sharing information on the epidemic with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international community in a timely fashion and with an open, transparent and responsible attitude, and has carried out extensive international cooperation.

Upholding the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China has also been providing as much support and assistance as its capacity allows for other countries in need, Xi added.

The Chinese president said he follows closely the development of the COVID-19 outbreak in Venezuela, and has noted that the Venezuelan government has rolled out swift and decisive measures, which fully demonstrates its high sense of responsibility for the safety and health of the Venezuelan people.

China understands Venezuela’s current situation, and has sent to the Latin American country several batches of material aid as well as a team of high-level medical experts, Xi said, adding that his country is ready to offer more help.

Xi pointed out that China and Venezuela are comprehensive strategic partners, and their people share a profound friendship.

China, he added, supports the Venezuelan government and people in safeguarding national sovereignty, maintaining social stability and improving people’s well-being, and supports the Venezuelan people in exploring a development path suited to their national conditions.

Xi said China stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in seeking a political settlement of the Venezuelan issue.

Maduro, for his part, noted that China has achieved significant results at this stage in its fight against COVID-19, and that China’s successful efforts are worth learning from for Venezuela.

China has provided Venezuela with a large amount of assistance and sent medical experts to fight side by side with the Venezuelan people, he said, adding that for the Venezuelan people at this difficult moment, China’s support and help are especially precious, and those concrete actions have shown the world the spirit of unity and cooperation.

The Venezuelan president said that on behalf of the Venezuelan people, he would like to express his admiration and gratitude to the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

Venezuela, he said, is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in epidemic prevention and control and support the WHO’s work.

He added that Venezuela cherishes its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and hopes to continue to strengthen cooperation with China and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.