Xi says China ready to provide further assistance for Iran against COVID-19 epidemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, June 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

To help Iran beat the coronavirus outbreak, China has offered Iran a batch of anti-epidemic supplies and sent a team of voluntary health experts, said the Chinese president.

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will continue to provide as much assistance as it can for Iran in the latter’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a message recently sent to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Xi expressed heartfelt sympathies to the Iranian government and people over the epidemic on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Stressing that China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners and their people enjoy a traditional friendship, Xi noted that the Iranian government and people have provided sincere and friendly support and help for China’s fight against the epidemic.

Chinese medical team meet with the Iranian Red Crescent Society officials in Tehran, Iran, on March 2, 2020. (Chinese Embassy in Iran/Handout via Xinhua)

Meanwhile, to help Iran beat the disease, China has offered Iran a batch of anti-epidemic supplies and sent a team of voluntary health experts, Xi said.

China stands ready to step up cooperation with Iran to contain the epidemic, Xi said, adding that he is confident that the Iranian government and people will surely win the battle against the outbreak. ■