Xi says China to contribute to a stable world economy

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China will contribute to a stable world economy by continuing to advance reform and opening-up, widen market access, improve the business environment and expand imports and outbound investment.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing while attending the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit on COVID-19 via video link.

China will increase its supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients, daily necessities, and anti-epidemic and other supplies to the international market, Xi told the summit.

China will also continue to pursue a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, he said.