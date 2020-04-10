Xi says China will help Turkey purchase medical supplies

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) — China will continue to support Turkey in its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic in line with its needs, and facilitate its purchase of medical supplies in China, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Noting that the COVID-19 is spreading around the world and posing severe challenges to Turkey, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed sincere sympathy and firm support to the Turkish government and people.

Xi said that with arduous efforts, the Chinese people have just come out of the most difficult period and are accelerating the restoration of normal production and daily life.

He said China attaches importance to enhancing its capacity of producing medical supplies for epidemic prevention and strives to provide material support as much as it can for the global battle against the pandemic.

Xi said the Chinese side had already provided the Turkish side with some anti-epidemic supplies and arranged exchanges between medical and health experts of the two countries through video-link to share their experience in COVID-19 fight.

Xi said China will continue to support Turkey in its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic in line with its needs, and assist in and facilitate its purchase of medical supplies in China.

He also expressed his belief that under the leadership of Erdogan, Turkey will surely overcome the epidemic.

Virus knows no borders or races, Xi stressed, adding that only with joint efforts can the international community prevail over the disease.

China and Turkey should cooperate with each other closely and strengthen coordination to implement the consensus reached at the Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit, so as to make joint contributions to international cooperation against the pandemic, he said.

Xi added that the two countries should work together to enhance political mutual trust, especially mutual understanding and support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, enhance synergy of their development strategies, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and push bilateral relations to a new level.

For his part, Erdogan said the fight against COVID-19 is a common battle facing the whole mankind.

The Chinese people have defeated the epidemic through heroic efforts, which sets an example for the world, he added.

Erdogan said that China has made all-out efforts to produce and provide anti-epidemic medical supplies for the world, which has greatly encouraged the international community.

People from China and Turkey have supported each other and their friendship has grown stronger over time, he said.

Erdogan said he appreciates China’s support for Turkey in the COVID-19 fight and facilitation of its purchase of medical supplies in China.

He said Turkey expects to enhance practical cooperation with China in various fields such as trade, finance and aviation, and wishes China more prosperity and the Chinese people more happiness after the epidemic.