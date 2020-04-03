Xi says Chinese SMEs will surely ride out hard times

HANGZHOU, April 1 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China’s small and medium-sized enterprises, with their smartness and vitality, will surely pull through the hard times and embrace better development.

He made the remarks during an inspection tour for COVID-19 control and work resumption in east China’s Zhejiang Province from Sunday to Wednesday.

While visiting an industrial park that produces high-end auto parts and molds in Ningbo, Xi inspected resumption of work and production at a privately-owned manufacturer.

By the assembly line, Xi asked the workers if they encountered any difficulties on their way back to work or during daily life, and if they got their paychecks on time.

“Normal production of enterprises can keep the national economy on track and create employment opportunities for the public,” Xi said.

Chinese SMEs, which are good at facing challenges head-on and striving for greatness, will definitely be tided over with support from the Party, the government and the society, Xi noted.