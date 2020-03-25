Xi says COVID-19 fight adds urgency to building community with shared future for mankind

File photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, June 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

The mutual support between China and Kazakhstan, Xi said, reflects the high level and uniqueness of bilateral relations, and has set an example for international cooperation against the pandemic.

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday night that in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic the urgency and significance of building a community with a shared future for mankind have become even greater.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Xi pointed out that the coronavirus disease broke out with a vengeance and constitutes a big test for all countries.

At the most difficult moment in China’s battle against the epidemic, the Kazakh government and society offered China strong support, recalled the Chinese president.

People wearing masks walk on the street in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, March 16, 2020. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Noting that now Kazakhstan is witnessing a spread of the contagious illness, Xi said China highly appreciates the fact that under Tokayev’s leadership, Kazakhstan has taken swift and decisive measures, which demonstrates a responsible attitude towards all the people.

As a friendly neighbor and permanent comprehensive strategic partner, China sympathizes with Kazakhstan’s current situation, and will actively provide support and assistance, Xi said.

Viruses recognize no national borders and epidemics do not discriminate between races, Xi stressed, adding that in the battle against the current global public health crisis, the urgency and significance of building a community with a shared future for mankind have become even greater.

Only with solidarity and cooperation can the international community prevail over the pandemic and safeguard the planet, the Chinese president pointed out.

Firefighters gather to prepare for disinfection works at the Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. (Photo by He Hanqiu/Xinhua)

China, he said, stands ready to work with Kazakhstan and all other countries to strengthen international cooperation against the pandemic and safeguard global public health security.

The epidemic is temporary, but cooperation is everlasting, Xi said, noting that while posing challenges to bilateral cooperation, the disease also creates new opportunities.

The two countries, he suggested, should unswervingly cement political mutual trust, expand cooperation in such areas as digital economy and health care, and foster new sources of growth for bilateral relations.

Xi said he is confident that after the COVID-19 storm, China-Kazakhstan cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bear more fruits.

For his part, Tokayev said that under the wise leadership of Xi, the Chinese people have made outstanding achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control, bringing confidence and hope to people around the world.

Nurses hold hands to cheer up for Wuhan at the makeshift Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, March 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

The entire world has witnessed the superb performance of China’s health care system and the great dedication of Chinese medical workers, and China has once again demonstrated its governance capacity in tackling complex and difficult challenges with high efficiency, said the president, expressing Kazakhstan’s high appreciation and congratulations.

At present, COVID-19 is spreading around the world, and Kazakhstan is not immune to it, said Tokayev, adding that Kazakhstan hopes to strengthen cooperation with China to overcome the epidemic at an early date.

The Kazakh side, he said, is committed to deepening the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and promoting BRI cooperation, which fully serves the common interests of both peoples.

Kazakhstan also stands ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with China within the frameworks of the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he added. ■