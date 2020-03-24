Xi says solidarity, cooperation most powerful weapon against public health crises

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

China firmly supports Germany’s endeavor in combating the epidemic and is willing to provide assistance within its capacity if there is a need from the German side, said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) — Public health crises pose a common challenge for humanity, and solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon to tackle them, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a recent message of sympathy to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In his message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed sincere sympathies to the German government and people over the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the Eurpean country.

Xi recalled that not long ago the German government and various sections of German society conveyed via multiple means their sympathies with and support of China’s epidemic prevention and control efforts.

Upholding the principle that mankind is a community with a shared future, China stands ready to continue sharing information and experience with Germany, and strengthening cooperation in such areas as epidemic prevention and control, treatment of patients, and vaccine research and development, so as to jointly protect the health and well-being of people not only in both countries but in the rest of the world, Xi added.

Xi stressed that China highly values the development of China-Germany relations, and is willing to work with the German side to deepen their all-round strategic partnership and promote the development of China-Europe relations. ■