BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping has called for advancing preparation work for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games against difficulties and with “greater perfection.”

Xi, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Wednesday when presiding over a meeting on the Beijing 2022 preparations, following his inspection tours of Beijing and Hebei. Enditem