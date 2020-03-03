Xi stresses advancing scientific research on COVID-19

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed coordinately advancing the scientific research on novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to provide support in winning the battle against the epidemic.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and the School of Medicine at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

During his visit, Xi learned about the progress on the vaccine, anti-body, medicine and fast testing kit research and application.