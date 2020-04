HANGZHOU, April 1 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed coordinating efforts for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) control and economic and social development, and striving to achieve this year’s economic and social development goals.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China’s Zhejiang Province from Sunday to Wednesday.