Xi stresses strategic resolve on building eco-civilization

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed maintaining strategic resolve on developing an ecological civilization and achieving modernization featuring human-nature harmony.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, China’s ecological conservation entered a vital phase, Xi noted, calling for maintaining strategic resolve and planning economic and social development at the height of the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

At the study session, Wang Jinnan, head of the Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning, explained related issues and proposed work suggestions for discussion.

In a speech, Xi said one of the key characteristics of China’s socialist modernization is human-nature harmony, urging efforts to accelerate the adjustments of industrial, energy, transportation, and land use structures.

Territorial space planning and use control should be strengthened and resource utilization efficiency be comprehensively improved.

Achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality is a solemn commitment to the world and also a profound economic and social transformation that is by no means easy, Xi noted.

He called on party officials and governments at all levels to clarify timetables and roadmaps to push economic and social development based on efficient use of resource and green, low-carbon growth.

“High-energy-consuming and high-emission projects that do not meet requirements must be resolutely taken down,” Xi stressed. Enditem