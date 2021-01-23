Xi stresses strict Party governance for 14th Five-Year Plan period

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed leveraging the guiding and safeguarding roles of strict Party governance in every respect to ensure the development goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) are fulfilled.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Friday when he addressed the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Enditem