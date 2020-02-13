Xi stresses winning people’s war against novel coronavirus

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is inspecting the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work in Beijing, Feb. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday stressed resolutely winning the people’s war of epidemic prevention and control with firmer confidence, stronger resolve and more decisive measures.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while inspecting the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work in Beijing. ■