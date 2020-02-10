Xi talks with Trump over phone on novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke over phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday morning, urging the U.S. side to respond reasonably to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Noting that China’s prevention and control efforts are gradually yielding positive results, Xi stressed that China has full confidence and capability to prevail over the epidemic.

China hopes that the United States will assess the epidemic in a calm manner, and adopt and adjust its response measures in a reasonable way, Xi said, adding that the two sides can maintain communication, strengthen coordination and work together to contain the epidemic.

The two leaders also talked about the phase-one economic and trade agreement their countries signed recently, and agreed to push forward bilateral relations.