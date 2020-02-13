Xi urges more resolute measures in Hubei to contain virus

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Monday called for more resolute measures in the central Chinese province of Hubei and its capital city of Wuhan to curb the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a video conference at Beijing Ditan Hospital with officials fighting the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic in Hubei Province.

Identifying Hubei and Wuhan as the top priorities of the epidemic control work, Xi made a five-point demand:

— Resolute efforts should be made to leave no one unattended;

— All-out efforts should be made to treat and save patients;

— Social governance should be strengthened in every aspect;

— Public communication should be strengthened;

— The unified command should be enhanced.