Xi urges young officials to carry on Party’s glorious traditions, fine conduct

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on young officials to carry on glorious traditions and fine conduct of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and make contributions to fully building a modern socialist country.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing the opening of a training session for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance). Enditem