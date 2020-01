Citizens shop at a supermarket in Xi’an City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Jan. 27, 2020. In order to ensure the supply of residents’ daily necessities during the epidemic prevention and control period, Xi’an City has increased its market supply recently. The city has reserved more than 20,000 tons of vegetables and 1,500 tons of pork to supply the market whenever necessary. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)