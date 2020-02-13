Xi’an launches grid management system with increase of passenger flow

A policeman of Xi’an North Railway Station measures the temperature of passengers at the entrance of Xi’an North Railway Station in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2020. With the increase of passenger flow in various transportation hubs, Xi’an has launched a grid management system for people coming to Xi’an. All people entering Xi’an through Xianyang International Airport, Xi’an Railway Station, Xi’an North Railway Station, Xi’an South Railway Station, Huyi Railway Station and Epang Palace Railway Station must be classified and screened one by one to ensure accurate prevention and control. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)