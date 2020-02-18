Xiaomi becomes China’s top TV brand

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Xiaomi Corp., a Chinese electronics company, became the number one brand of TV sets in terms of annual output in the world’s second-largest economy last year.

Shipments of Xiaomi TV sets reached a record 10.46 million, the company said on its official microblog, adding that its sales also topped the country.

Xiaomi’s market share reached 19.25 percent in 2019, according to data from China Market Monitor Co., a domestic market research company.

Apart from TV sets, Xiaomi also makes and invests in smartphones, mobile apps, laptops, bags, earphones, shoes, and many other products.