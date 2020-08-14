Xiaomi Launches Entry-Level Redmi 9 Smartphone in the UK

Budget smartphone brand Xiaomi is mopping up lots of the entry-level handset market while Huawei is essentially out of action, and it’s just introduced another cheap-as-chips Android to the UK market.

The 4GB + 64GB version of the Redmi 9 costs just £159 and goes on sale today on the Xiaomi website. The 3GB + 32GB version doesn’t look like it’s coming to this country.

Even better, if you grab one between the 14th and 23rd of August, you get an extra tenner off, making the phone £149, plus a Mi Smart Band 4 thrown in.

The phone comes in three colours – grey, green and gradient purple – and offers a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Gorilla Glass protection, a 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a quad-camera setup, fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, dual SIM ability and microSD support. Not half bad for the price.

If you fancy one, you can buy it on the Xiaomi website from midnight on Friday 14th August.