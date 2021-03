A villager arranges handmade noodles at Wangteng Village of Xinhe County, north China’s Hebei Province, March 10, 2021. Xinhe County has a long history of making handmade dried noodles. In recent years, Xinhe County has promoted handmade dried noodles through various ways and encouraged villagers to make noodles so as to raise their income. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)