Xinhua Commentary: Decision’s authority set, care shown for Hong Kong

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — China’s top legislature Tuesday voted to adopt a decision for the continued performance of duties by the sixth Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The decision, which is of great and practical significance for Hong Kong society to fight the COVID-19 epidemic and restore the economy, timely resolved at constitutional level problems concerning the vacancy incurred due to the postponed seventh HKSAR LegCo election amid the epidemic.

By adopting the decision, the central authorities have upheld the constitutional order in the HKSAR as established by the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, demonstrating their care for Hong Kong.

Faced with a severe COVID-19 outbreak since July, Hong Kong society is now working on the most pressing task to bring the epidemic under control, and protect the health of the public.

At the request of the HKSAR government, the State Council promptly submitted a bill asking the NPC Standing Committee, China’s top legislature, to make arrangements to handle matters concerning the vacancy of the LegCo.

As the permanent body of the highest state organ of power, the NPC Standing Committee has the power and responsibility to make appropriate arrangements on matters the HKSAR can’t solve by itself.

Under the current circumstances, it is the most appropriate and practical way for the NPC Standing Committee to formulate the decision for the sixth LegCo to continue performing its duties.

The NPC Standing Committee’s decision provides a solid legal basis for the sixth LegCo to continue performing its duties, and it is also in line with the actual conditions and the mainstream public opinions in Hong Kong.

The decision, based on the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, is legally binding and unchallengeable in the HKSAR, and people from all walks of life in Hong Kong, especially the LegCo members, shall obey and see to its implementation.

Members of the sixth LegCo with extended mandates should faithfully perform their duties according to the law, and work with the HKSAR government as well as all walks of society to fight the epidemic, and plan for the future.

With the most reliable and solid support from the central authorities and the mainland, Hong Kong can surely win the battle against the epidemic, overcome difficulties and set out for a new chapter. Enditem