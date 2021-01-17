Xinhua Commentary: Good riddance, Trump administration and its final madness

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — The final scene of a preposterous show performed by certain U.S. politicians appears on stage this weekend in Washington, showing that there is no limit on their ignorance and prejudice in containing China’s development.

In a new action against China days before the U.S. government transition, certain U.S. politicians are making up reasons of reducing risks from so-called espionage to minimize procurement of Chinese goods and services. Such moves violated international trade rules and the principles of a market economy, undermined global industrial and value chains, and damaged the interests of companies and consumers in both countries. The trade war with China has failed to boost the U.S. economy, but instead led to a slowdown in U.S. economic growth and an increase of job losses.

Meanwhile, they also imposed new sanctions on six Chinese officials regarding Hong Kong issues, another example of their blatant act to interfere in China’s internal affairs, following the latest official interaction between the United States and China’s Taiwan region to challenge the one-China principle.

These irresponsible moves are a poison created by a handful of people attempting to promote selfish political interests at the cost of China-U.S. relations. The bilateral relationship is a giant vessel carrying the well-being of 1.4 billion Chinese and 300 million Americans. Also, other countries should have enough mental sobriety and vigilance to avoid being hijacked onto the U.S. chariot or being used as a tool to maintain U.S. hegemony.

It should be noted, above all, that those politicians have clearly overestimated their ability to influence the course of China-U.S. relations. Outwardly, they appear to be tough, but they are actually weak on the inside. They have also underestimated China’s strength and determination to take all measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

China and the United States are actually in a good position to help each other succeed and can cooperate in lots of domains, including, but not limited to, the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling global climate change, and coping with the threat of nuclear proliferation and confrontation. U.S. policymakers in the future should not let this relationship be led astray by a small bunch of extreme forces.

No matter what other absurd measures Washington will introduce in the coming days to tarnish China-U.S. relations, they will not change the course of China’s development and the course of China-U.S. relations. In other words, the anti-China policy of the current U.S. administration will only end in failure. China will maintain strong unity, conduct its own activities effectively and set its own calendar for doing so.

Certain U.S. politicians have left a reputation of destroyers of the international order, world peace and stability, and human rights in the world. Time is short for them to wake up to this reality and cure their madness, which is a stain in world history of development.

On a final note: good riddance to the current U.S. administration and its final madness. Enditem