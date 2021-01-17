Xinhua Commentary: U.S. political arsonists’ final episode of anti-China insanity

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — With less than a week to go, the outgoing U.S. administration announced on Thursday a fresh move to blacklist nine more Chinese firms over groundless national-security charges.

This 11th-hour episode of anti-China insanity is a clear demonstration that those political arsonists, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, of the current administration are running around the clock to hit China, and to dig as many holes for future China-U.S. relations as they can.

Washington’s latest China-bashing hysteria does not strike as a surprise. Over the past four years, it seems that this administration simply measured the success of its diplomacy by how hard it can batter China. As their days in power are numbered, their desperation to bully China has gone unprecedentedly wild.

From hyping up the so called “red scare,” to the extremely provocative move of lifting restrictions on official contacts with China’s Taiwan region, and now to expanding its hit-list of Chinese firms, those China hawks are trying desperately to damage the world’s most important bilateral relationship beyond repair.

It is their ultimate fear that the end of the outgoing administration could spell the very end to their political life.

In the past few years, the White House has repeatedly launched witch-hunt against Chinese companies by resorting to the flimsy fig leaf of national security.

In their obsolete Cold-War thinking, containing China is the most effective way to secure America’s interests. However, in this highly connected and interdependent world, Washington’s zero-sum logic and its unscrupulous abuse of state power to punish law-abiding foreign investors will only scare away foreign investors, corrode fair competition, and chip away global confidence in a free and open U.S. market.

And once the confidence in America’s business environment crumbles, it is immensely hard to build it back.

While those sanctions may inflict some damage on a number of Chinese firms, those punitive plots will never suffocate Chinese enterprises’ aspiration to continue to embrace a more open world and join their global partners for mutual benefits.

With their last show of madness, those anti-China political clowns will find their audience cheering for their belated exit. Ultimately, they will fall into oblivion despite their political farce. Enditem