Xinhua Photos of the Day (Feb. 10)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The world in the past 24hrs. A selection of the best daily press photos from Xinhua.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2021 shows the Dagu lighthouse which stands 12.9 nautical miles east of the Tianjin Port of north China’s Tianjin Municipality. The 38.3-meter-high Dagu lighthouse with a light range of 17 nautical miles, has been put into use since May 1, 1978. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Staff members disinfect containers in Alataw Pass, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2021. The number of China-Europe freight trains traveling through Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China, reached 444 in January, up by 49.5 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A staff member disinfects the square in front of the railway station of Tonghua City, northeast China’s Jilin Province, Feb. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A medical worker rests on a chair in the residential community of Ronghui in Daxing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2021. Beijing has cleared all areas with medium and high COVID-19 infection risks, according to a press conference held on Tuesday.



The residential community of Ronghui was downgraded to a low-risk area on Tuesday. Currently, all areas in Beijing are low-risk areas for COVID-19 infection. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

A worker assembles pipelines inside a tunnel across the Yellow River in Zhongning County, Zhongwei City of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Reigon, Feb. 9, 2021. More than 100 workers are still on duty in the tunnel to ensure the project development on time despite the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. This tunnel, the second one to cross the Yellow River in Ningxia, is part of a greater project to provide heating service to residents in Zhongning. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Passengers about to board the train are seen at a railway station in Shijiazhuang, north China’s Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2021. The first train from the northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang departed on Tuesday after a nearly month-long suspension of the city’s train services due to a COVID-19 resurgence, according to local authorities. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Children queue to enter school during COVID-19 pandemic in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 8, 2021. A new semester started on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic in all kindergartens, primary schools and high schools across Romania, and more than two thirds of the kids and students reported to their campuses. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A Libyan girl in a traditional dress poses for a photo at the Martyr’s Square in Tripoli, Libya on Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo by Nada Harib/Xinhua)

Afghan security force members take part in a military operation against Taliban militants in Shirzad district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

People take a rest under a bridge as temporary shelter after flood hit the place due to high intensity of rainfall in Subang, West Java, Indonesia, Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)■