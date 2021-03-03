Xinhua photos of the day

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a nationally televised speech to mark the 102nd anniversary of the 1919 March 1 Independence Movement that took place during the 1910-45 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula, in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2021. Moon Jae-in said Monday that his government is ready to talk with Japan amid the prolongation of the frayed ties between Seoul and Tokyo over historical and trade issues. (South Korea Presidential Blue House/Handout via Xinhua)