Xinjiang discharges first batch of patients cured of novel coronavirus

URUMQI, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — The first batch of three patients infected with the novel coronavirus was discharged from hospital Tuesday after recovery in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The patients, two males and one female, are local Xinjiang residents and they had undergone treatment in the Sixth People’s Hospital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to the local health commission.

Among them, a 48-year-old patient was previously in critical condition.

Xinjiang first reported two cases of novel coronavirus on Jan. 23.

By the end of Monday, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. had confirmed 55 cases of novel coronavirus infections. No deaths were reported.