Xinjiang railway freight up 16.1 pct in Q1

URUMQI, April 5 (Xinhua) — Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw its railway freight volume in the first quarter of 2020 totaling more than 40.3 million tonnes, up 16.1 percent year-on-year, according to railway authorities.

Xinjiang railway departments have quickened their pace to resume work as the spread of COVID-19 has been basically contained in China.

So far, a loop line within Xinjiang has resumed operation and continues to expand its business. Thirty-seven cargo trains of the line were back to work in March, delivering 39,600 tonnes of daily necessities and other materials within the region, according to China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

The company said it adopted flexible and tailored transport measures on different products and raw materials to improve the capacity and efficiency of transportation in Xinjiang.