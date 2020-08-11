Xinjiang reports 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

URUMQI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, all in the regional capital Urumqi, the regional health commission said Tuesday in its daily report.

The region also saw 11 new asymptomatic cases in Urumqi Monday.

By Monday, Xinjiang had 567 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 131 asymptomatic cases, and 15,658 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Monday, a total of 223 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, and another 81 asymptomatic cases were dismissed from medical observation in Xinjiang. Enditem