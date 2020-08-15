Xinjiang reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

URUMQI, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, all in the regional capital Urumqi, the regional health commission said Saturday in its daily report.

The region also registered two new asymptomatic cases in Urumqi Friday.

By Friday, Xinjiang had 438 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 126 asymptomatic cases, and 11,466 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Friday, a total of 384 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, and 105 asymptomatic cases were dismissed from medical observation in Xinjiang. Enditem