Xinjiang reports eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all in the regional capital Urumqi, the regional health commission said Thursday in its daily report.

The region also saw five new asymptomatic cases in Urumqi Wednesday.

By Wednesday, Xinjiang had 505 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 130 asymptomatic cases, and 13,548 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Wednesday, a total of 302 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, and another 95 asymptomatic cases were dismissed from medical observation in Xinjiang.