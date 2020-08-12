Xinjiang reports nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases

URUMQI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, all in the regional capital Urumqi, the regional health commission said Wednesday in its daily report.

The region also saw eight new asymptomatic cases in Urumqi Tuesday.

By Tuesday, Xinjiang had 535 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 131 asymptomatic cases, and 14,569 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Tuesday, a total of 264 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, and another 89 asymptomatic cases were dismissed from medical observation in Xinjiang. Enditem