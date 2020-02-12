Xinjiang rolls out support for SMEs amid epidemic

URUMQI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has rolled out supportive measures to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Xinjiang will provide subsidies to employers that lay off fewer or no workers, with the amount of subsidies accounting for half of unemployment insurance premiums paid in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the region will provide social insurance subsidies to SMEs that face temporary difficulties and provide vocational training subsidies to individuals in flexible employment. The region will also increase financial support such as interest cuts for players in the areas of epidemic prevention and control and people’s livelihood.

Companies that fail to pay social security premiums due to the coronavirus outbreak in the region will be allowed to delay their payment.