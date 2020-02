Medical team members take a selfie before leaving for Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, at Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2020. The second batch of a medical team comprised of 102 members from Xinjiang left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. So far, Xinjiang has sent a total of 244 medics to Wuhan. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)