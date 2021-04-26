Xiplomacy: Xi’s remarks about IP protection

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) — As designated by the World Intellectual Property Organization, Monday marked the 21st World Intellectual Property Day, which encourages small and medium-sized enterprises to take their ideas to market.

Falling on April 26, the World Intellectual Property Day aims to increase public awareness of intellectual property (IP) and its contribution to the flourishing of creative arts and innovative sectors.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance to global IP development and protection. Here are some of his remarks.

July 25, 2018

Xi addressed the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa, where members of five emerging economies that group Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) met.

— “When new rules are made on such issues as innovation, trade and investment and intellectual property protection or on new frontiers including cyberspace, outer space or the polar regions, we should make sure that the views of emerging markets and developing countries are heeded, their interests and demands are taken into consideration, and there are sufficient opportunities for their development,” Xi said.

— “China will continue to develop itself with its door wide open, build a more investment-friendly environment, strengthen protection of intellectual property rights, increase imports, and vigorously pursue the Belt and Road Initiative to create new opportunities of social and economic development for participating countries and for them to implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” Xi said.

August, 2018

Xi sent a congratulatory letter to the 2018 high-level conference on intellectual property for countries along the Belt and Road.

— The IP system plays a crucial role in promoting the joint development of the Belt and Road, Xi noted.

— “China unswervingly provides strict IP protection, ensures all enterprises’ IP rights are protected according to law, and is working to build a favorable environment for business and innovation,” Xi said.

Xi hoped that parties at the conference can enhance communication and cooperation for mutual benefits, push for more effective protection and use of IP rights, and jointly develop the road of innovation to benefit people of all countries.

Nov. 18, 2018

Xi delivered a keynote speech at the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

— “China will continue to pursue its fundamental policy of opening-up by significantly expanding market access, better protecting intellectual property rights, and making our investment and business environment more attractive,” Xi said.

April 26, 2019

Xi delivered a keynote speech at the Opening Ceremony of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

— “We will intensify efforts to enhance international cooperation in intellectual property protection. Without innovation, there will be no progress. Full intellectual property protection will not only ensure the lawful rights and interests of Chinese and foreign companies; it is also crucial to promoting China’s innovation-driven and quality development,” Xi said.

— “China will strengthen cooperation with other countries in intellectual property protection, create an enabling environment for innovation and promote technological exchanges and cooperation with other countries on the basis of market principles and the rule of law,” he added.

Nov. 14, 2019

Xi addressed the 11th BRICS summit.

— “Going forward, China will open up still wider. We will import more goods and services, ease market access for foreign investments, and step up intellectual property protection. With these efforts, we will break new ground in pursuing all-dimensional, multi-tiered and all-sectoral opening-up in China,” Xi said.

Nov. 4, 2020

Xi delivered a keynote Speech at the Opening Ceremony of The Third China International Import Expo.

— “Good progress has been registered in concluding high-standard free trade agreements, developing demonstration zones for creative promotion of import trade, protecting intellectual property rights, and advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation,” Xi said.

— China will continue to make its foreign-related legal framework more open and transparent, strengthen intellectual property protection, better protect the lawful rights and interests of foreign investors and provide them with more high-quality services to further improve the business environment, Xi said.

Nov. 19, 2020

Xi delivered a keynote address at the APEC CEO Dialogues.

— “We will accelerate the building of a modernized economy, strengthen protection of property and intellectual property rights, set up a high-standard market system and improve mechanisms for fair competition. All this will fully motivate all types of market entities,” Xi said.

Feb. 1, 2021

Xi published an article in the Qiushi Journal on comprehensively strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) and stimulating the vitality of innovation to foster a new development paradigm.

— “Innovation is the primary driving force behind development, and protecting IPR is equal to protecting innovation,” Xi wrote in the article.

— “China is changing from a big IPR importer to a big IPR producer, and from pursuing IPR quantity to improving quality,” Xi said. Enditem